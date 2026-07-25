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Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Acadia Healthcare received a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 15 research firms, with an average 1-year price target of about $28.69.
  • Several brokerages recently turned more bullish on the stock, including TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Jefferies, and Raymond James, with price targets ranging from $30 to $39.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $828.8 million, and shares were recently trading near their 52-week high at $34.51.
  • Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.6923.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock worth $67,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,698 shares of the company's stock worth $107,377,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $47,960,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 1,375,647 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Acadia Healthcare's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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