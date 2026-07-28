Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $865.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.19 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.450-1.600 EPS.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 4,345,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,620. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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