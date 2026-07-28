Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

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Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. 4,238,779 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,939. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.69.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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