Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

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AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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