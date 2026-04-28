Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

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Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 967,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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