Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.78% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. Acadian Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acadian Asset Management

In other news, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,917,799.20. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $496,373.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,190.62. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 26.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,613 shares of the company's stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 335,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,325,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 737,367 shares of the company's stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 280,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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