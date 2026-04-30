Acadian Asset Management Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Acadian Asset Management NYSE: AAMI reported what management called “exceptional” first-quarter 2026 results, driven by record assets under management, strong net inflows, and sharply higher profitability as management fees climbed on a materially larger fee base.

Get AAMI alerts: Sign Up

Record AUM and strong profitability

President and CEO Kelly Young said the firm “started 2026 by delivering outstanding results across all metrics,” highlighting higher earnings and a record level of assets under management (AUM). Young said U.S. GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests increased 21% year-over-year, while earnings per share rose 26%, “driven by increased management fees and partially offset by non-cash expenses representing changes in the value of Acadian Asset Management LLC equity and profit interest.”

Young also pointed to sharp growth in the company’s ENI (economic net income) metrics, which the company uses to manage the business. She said ENI rose 85% to $37.6 million on revenue growth, and ENI diluted EPS increased 94% to $1.05. Adjusted EBITDA increased 76%, which Young attributed to higher management fees.

Acadian ended the quarter with AUM of $195.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, up 61% from the first quarter of 2025 and a new firm record, according to Young.

Net inflows set a quarterly record

The company reported positive net flows of $21.4 billion in the quarter, or 12% of beginning AUM, which Young said marked a new quarterly record and extended Acadian’s streak to nine consecutive quarters of positive net flows.

Young said gross inflows included a “significant enhanced mandate from a premier U.K. wealth manager,” identifying in Q&A that the win from St. James’s Place was “about $16 billion.” She said the mandate expanded Acadian’s non-U.S. domiciled client base and increased its presence in the wealth channel.

Excluding the large mandate, Young said net inflows were “again diverse across products and client types,” with extensions in global equity strategies also contributing. In response to a question from RBC Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Lee about the institutional pipeline, Young said the pipeline looked “very healthy across a number of different strategies and client domiciles” and remained diversified even after significant funding in the quarter. She added that roughly half of the remaining net flows outside the large mandate came from extension strategies, where the firm has seen “a pickup in momentum and interest.”

Fees, margins, and operating leverage

CFO Scott Hynes said total ENI revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $165 million, primarily due to higher recurring management fees and higher performance fees. He reported Q1 2026 management fees of $159 million, up 41% from Q1 2025, reflecting a 57% increase in average AUM driven by “strong positive NCCFs and market appreciation over the last 12 months.”

Hynes emphasized the scale of the business entering 2026, noting that with average AUM of $190 billion in the quarter, Acadian has “materially expanded” its recurring management fee base and strengthened earnings power.

On expenses, Hynes said ENI operating expenses increased 13%, driven by higher sales-based compensation and portfolio-related costs tied to AUM growth, plus general and administrative costs, including continued investments in IT and infrastructure. Despite the higher expense base, the company reported material margin expansion: Hynes said ENI operating margin expanded 978 basis points to 38.1% from 28.3% a year earlier, while the operating expense ratio fell 10 percentage points to 38.4% due to operating leverage.

Hynes also discussed compensation dynamics. Variable compensation increased 35% year-over-year due to higher profit before variable compensation, while the variable compensation ratio decreased to 39.4% from 47.6%. Assuming revenue mix and levels similar to Q1 2026, Hynes said contractual allocations would imply a full-year 2026 variable compensation ratio of approximately 40% to 43%.

Lee asked why average fee rates were relatively stable despite the large enhanced mandate. Hynes said some impact was likely ahead because the St. James’s Place mandate funded later in the quarter, meaning Acadian “hasn’t yet realized the full run rate impact.” He added that fee rates depend on market conditions and client demand, and noted that extension strategies can carry higher fees. “All else equal,” Hynes said the firm could face “a little bit of headwind” in the next quarter as it realizes the full run-rate impact of the continued mix shift to enhanced strategies.

Investment performance and client demand themes

Young said Acadian’s long-term performance remained strong across its largest implementations. As of March 31, 2026, she said global equity, emerging markets equity, non-U.S. equity, small cap equity, and enhanced equity had 100% of assets outperforming benchmarks across three-, five-, and 10-year periods, with “only one exception.” She acknowledged volatility in global equity markets during the quarter amid a complex macro backdrop, adding that Acadian’s systematic approach “stayed the course and generated consistent alpha for our clients.”

Young also reported that Acadian’s revenue-weighted five-year annualized return in excess of benchmark was +4.1% on a consolidated firm-wide basis, while the asset-weighted figure was 3.4%. She said 96% of strategies by revenue weight and 92% by asset weight outperformed their respective benchmarks across three-, five-, and 10-year periods.

In Q&A with Evercore analyst John Dunn, Young said interest in non-U.S. exposure has continued, particularly among U.S.-based clients, citing Acadian’s long track record in international strategies. She said managed volatility strategies were “a slight headwind” in Q1, though outflows have “tapered off quite dramatically versus two to three years ago,” and she suggested the current environment has kept such strategies “at the forefront of clients’ minds.”

Young also said systematic investing remains “clearly a winner” in active equity based on industry and anecdotal client feedback. On the firm’s systematic credit efforts, she said Acadian is excited about what it has built and believes transparency and liquidity in public systematic credit could appeal to investors evaluating private credit allocations.

Balance sheet, buybacks, dividend, and AI investments

Hynes said Acadian ended the quarter with $129 million of cash and $97 million of seed investments. Debt included a $200 million term loan and an $85 million revolving credit facility balance, which Hynes said reflected seasonal first-quarter needs and is expected to be fully paid down by year-end. He reported a gross debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.3x and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x, noting leverage was slightly higher quarter-over-quarter due to the typical first-quarter revolver draw but improved year-over-year due to lower gross debt and higher adjusted EBITDA.

On capital returns, Hynes highlighted a multi-year reduction in diluted share count, down 58% from 86 million in 4Q 2019 to 35.8 million in Q1 2026. Over that period, he said $1.4 billion in excess capital was returned through buybacks and dividends. During Q1 2026, Acadian repurchased just under 100,000 shares for $4.7 million at a volume-weighted average price of $49.77. The board declared an interim dividend of $0.10 per share payable June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2026.

In response to a question from Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys, Hynes said the company does not manage to a dividend payout ratio and described capital allocation as a dynamic, quarter-by-quarter process. He said the framework prioritizes organic investments—such as seed capital and technology investments—followed by a dividend and then share repurchases as a return of excess capital. He added that while the company recently moved the dividend from $0.01 to $0.10 per share and is “very proud of that,” management would not expect to revisit the dividend “in a meaningful way” every quarter. Hynes said the “direction of travel” for returning excess capital remains more geared toward share repurchases versus a dividend.

Young and Hynes also discussed artificial intelligence. Young said the firm does not view AI as a strategic threat, describing it as an extension of the technological evolution long embedded in systematic investing. She said Acadian is using newer AI tools to enhance research development and operating workflows, while keeping human judgment, discipline, and risk controls central. Young said investments are focused on enterprise productivity tools, AI-assisted coding, and selected AI-enabled services that support research, with guardrails for security. Hynes added that technology and platform investments were contributing to expense growth and that management viewed the firm’s technology platform as part of the competitive “moat” it seeks to expand.

Management said it plans to discuss strategic priorities and capital allocation in more detail at its first Acadian Investor Forum on May 19 in Boston.

About Acadian Asset Management NYSE: AAMI

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadian Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadian Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Acadian Asset Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here