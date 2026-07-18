Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Accel Entertainment from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accel Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Bruce D. Wardinski purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 46,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $525,563.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,087.64. This trade represents a 90.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 104,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,917 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 456.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 2.4%

ACEL opened at $12.15 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $988.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

Further Reading

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