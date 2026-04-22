Accelerant (NYSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $15.49. Accelerant shares last traded at $15.2210, with a volume of 1,091,417 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Accelerant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accelerant from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accelerant in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerant from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Accelerant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Accelerant currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accelerant

Accelerant Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Accelerant (NYSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter. Accelerant had a positive return on equity of 67.99% and a negative net margin of 148.33%.The company's revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerant Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accelerant

In other Accelerant news, CFO Jay Michael Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $638,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,271.53. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARX. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Accelerant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Accelerant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Accelerant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Accelerant

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company's solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets. Its products include a range of RF, microwave and millimeter wave microelectronic components, integrated circuits (ICs), and analog and mixed-signal devices.

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