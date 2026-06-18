Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%. Accenture updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.780-13.900 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Accenture Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.86. Accenture has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $314.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.80, beating analyst estimates of $3.70, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected profitability. Article Title

Accenture reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.80, beating analyst estimates of $3.70, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its cybersecurity and AI-related offerings through a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, reinforcing growth in a high-demand area. Article Title

The company is expanding its cybersecurity and AI-related offerings through a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, reinforcing growth in a high-demand area. Positive Sentiment: Accenture also announced new deals and acquisitions in AI and industrial software, including a multi-year Unilever AI collaboration and purchases of IndX and Alfahealth, which could add to future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Accenture also announced new deals and acquisitions in AI and industrial software, including a multi-year Unilever AI collaboration and purchases of IndX and Alfahealth, which could add to future revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in at $18.72 billion versus $18.78 billion expected, a slight miss that may temper enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.

Revenue came in at $18.72 billion versus $18.78 billion expected, a slight miss that may temper enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary was mixed ahead of earnings, with Jefferies rating the stock Hold and Susquehanna lowering its price target, suggesting investors were already cautious. Article Title

Wall Street commentary was mixed ahead of earnings, with Jefferies rating the stock Hold and Susquehanna lowering its price target, suggesting investors were already cautious. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary has focused on slower growth and AI competition concerns, which may be contributing to pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here