Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $220.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.15.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

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About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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