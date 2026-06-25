Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,030,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 6,774,707 shares.The stock last traded at $128.7440 and had previously closed at $129.15.

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Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a $2 billion share repurchase plan , a signal management believes the stock is undervalued and a support for shareholder returns.

Accenture announced a , a signal management believes the stock is undervalued and a support for shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding in cybersecurity , including its planned stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, which could strengthen its growth story over time.

The company is expanding in , including its planned stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, which could strengthen its growth story over time. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to investor interest and potential upside , with some analysts and value-focused writers arguing the recent decline may have created an attractive entry point.

Several articles point to , with some analysts and value-focused writers arguing the recent decline may have created an attractive entry point. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks and has been featured in multiple screens for financial stability, suggesting continued attention from investors rather than a clear fundamental catalyst.

Accenture remains one of the most watched stocks on Zacks and has been featured in multiple screens for financial stability, suggesting continued attention from investors rather than a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also signed an engineering agreement with Coretura to help develop software-defined commercial vehicle platforms, a business win that is promising but not likely to move the stock materially on its own.

The company also signed an engineering agreement with to help develop software-defined commercial vehicle platforms, a business win that is promising but not likely to move the stock materially on its own. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target after Accenture’s fiscal 2026 guidance came in below expectations, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth could be slower than hoped.

after Accenture’s fiscal 2026 guidance came in below expectations, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth could be slower than hoped. Negative Sentiment: DBS Bank downgraded Accenture to hold , adding to the cautious tone around the name.

, adding to the cautious tone around the name. Negative Sentiment: Accenture is also facing a securities fraud investigation announcement from Kirby McInerney LLP, which adds an additional overhang for sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $201.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Accenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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