Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.93 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Acco Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

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Acco Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,742. The firm has a market cap of $297.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Acco Brands has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Acco Brands during the first quarter worth $127,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,421 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Acco Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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