Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,098 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 3,812 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Get Acerinox alerts: Sign Up

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIOY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acerinox

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acerinox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acerinox wasn't on the list.

While Acerinox currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here