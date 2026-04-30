ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $410.1210 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. ACI Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.03. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Juan Benitez II bought 2,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,313.90. This trade represents a 16.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.98 per share, with a total value of $122,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,210.44. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 122.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut ACI Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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