ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ACMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $5,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,283,855.40. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198 in the last ninety days. 24.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACM Research by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $252,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 14.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.90.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here