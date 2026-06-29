ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $115.0790, with a volume of 80943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 price objective on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Up 9.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198 over the last three months. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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