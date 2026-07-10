ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.04, but opened at $100.00. ACM Research shares last traded at $101.9340, with a volume of 264,014 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198 over the last three months. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 656.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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