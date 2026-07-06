ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Still a Buy?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.03 and last traded at $106.1080. Approximately 180,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,543,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 price target on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.90.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $68,872,346.40. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 16,878.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $70,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,406.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 515,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $19,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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