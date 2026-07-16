ACNB (ACNB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect ACNB to post earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $42.2060 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. ACNB had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.07 million. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ACNB Stock Up 1.2%

ACNB stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $615.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ACNB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ACNB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. truNorth Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 370,742 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Hovde Group cut ACNB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACNB from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACNB from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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