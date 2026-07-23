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ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • ACNB shares hit a new 52-week high after the bank reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, with the stock reaching $62.46 intraday.
  • The company posted EPS of $1.49, beating analyst estimates of $1.38, and also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 per share from $0.38 previously.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61, while Piper Sandler recently lifted its target to $65 and kept an overweight rating.
  • Interested in ACNB? Here are five stocks we like better.

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.0870, with a volume of 16224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. ACNB had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ACNB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. ACNB's payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ACNB from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings raised ACNB from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered ACNB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACNB presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 345,626 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,978 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,844 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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