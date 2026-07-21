Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Price Down 0.6% - Should You Sell?

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.7150 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 144,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 487,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company's stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company's lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

Further Reading

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