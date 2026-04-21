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ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ActiveOps logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reissued a Buy rating on ActiveOps with a GBX 355 target, implying roughly a 77.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Shares traded at GBX 200 with elevated volume (974,101 vs. avg. 401,300); the company has a market cap of £142.9m, a negative P/E of -606.06, and a 12‑month range of GBX 83.05–290.
  • ActiveOps provides AI-powered SaaS Decision Intelligence
  • Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 77.50% from the company's previous close.

ActiveOps Stock Performance

LON:AOM traded down GBX 6 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 200. 974,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,300. ActiveOps has a twelve month low of GBX 83.05 and a twelve month high of GBX 290. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.52.

About ActiveOps

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps' offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions - faster. The Company's AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that's proven to drive cross department decision-making. With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps' customers deliver MORE - release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact. Customer turnaround times are improved substantially, costs are reduced, SLAs are met, and employees are happier and more engaged.

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