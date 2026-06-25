Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $305.51, but opened at $349.89. Acuity shares last traded at $361.9280, with a volume of 248,839 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 9.37%.Acuity's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share.

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Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Acuity News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acuity beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus consensus of $5.20, which suggests solid execution and is a likely driver of investor optimism. Article: Acuity (AYI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Acuity beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus consensus of $5.20, which suggests solid execution and is a likely driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also came in ahead of forecasts at about $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, with sales up 1.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing despite a tough backdrop. Article: Acuity earnings report

Revenue also came in ahead of forecasts at about $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, with sales up 1.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing despite a tough backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted stronger profitability, with operating profit rising sharply and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 4% year over year, reinforcing the view that Acuity is executing well operationally. Article: Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 Third-Quarter Results

The company highlighted stronger profitability, with operating profit rising sharply and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 4% year over year, reinforcing the view that Acuity is executing well operationally. Neutral Sentiment: Acuity also declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, which is a routine capital return update and unlikely to be the main stock catalyst. Article: Acuity Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acuity

Insider Activity

In other Acuity news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy purchased 1,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,350.78. This trade represents a 47.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,532. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $196,653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,203 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,050 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $280,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,275 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $59,145,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity during the third quarter worth about $54,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company's stock.

Acuity Trading Up 19.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $294.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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