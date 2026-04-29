Acushnet (GOLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $721.97 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $477.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.59 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Acushnet's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Acushnet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Acushnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, Director Gregory A. Hewett sold 4,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $420,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,701,700. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,594 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acushnet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet's product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

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