ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.2273.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research lowered ACV Auctions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

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ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACVA opened at $7.78 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 38,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ACV Auctions by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 12,979.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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