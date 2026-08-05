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Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Adams Natural Resources Fund logo with Finance background
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Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $26.84. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $26.6050, with a volume of 52,882 shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,698,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,621,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 264,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 153,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company's stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund NYSE: PEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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