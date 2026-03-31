AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.7040, with a volume of 777761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AdaptHealth from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $846.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.51 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Cashin, Jr. purchased 447,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $4,430,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,312,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,658,837.18. The trade was a 2.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,494,518 shares of company stock valued at $24,352,291. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AdaptHealth by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 418,231 shares of the company's stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 685,554 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.8% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company's stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company's respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

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