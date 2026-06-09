Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.5714.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 63,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $831,066.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,130.67. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $6,192,099.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,301,113 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,658.21. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,771,436 shares of company stock worth $24,075,997 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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