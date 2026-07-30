Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 1,846,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,452. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 492,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $10,778,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 812,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,949.62. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 411,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,823,725. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,563. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Key Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raises target and reiterates Buy: BTIG Research increased its price target from $24 to $25 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

BTIG Research increased its price target from $24 to $25 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue exceeded expectations: Adaptive Biotechnologies reported $71.55 million in revenue, above the $65.44 million consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. The company also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share versus the $0.13 expected loss, improving from a $0.17 loss a year earlier. Zacks second-quarter earnings report

Adaptive Biotechnologies reported $71.55 million in revenue, above the $65.44 million consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. The company also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share versus the $0.13 expected loss, improving from a $0.17 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive: The company has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 99% of outstanding shares, indicating substantial professional-investor participation.

The company has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 99% of outstanding shares, indicating substantial professional-investor participation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call details are being reviewed: The Q2 2026 conference call transcript may provide additional information on commercial momentum, partnerships and the outlook for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing business. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The Q2 2026 conference call transcript may provide additional information on commercial momentum, partnerships and the outlook for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing business. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Adaptive Biotechnologies remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and negative return on equity. One earnings summary cited a $0.25 per-share GAAP loss, highlighting the difference between adjusted and GAAP results. Adaptive Biotechnologies second-quarter financial results

Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Adaptive Biotechnologies remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and negative return on equity. One earnings summary cited a $0.25 per-share GAAP loss, highlighting the difference between adjusted and GAAP results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Harlan Robins sold 492,400 shares worth approximately $10.8 million, reducing his position by 37.75%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens—but does not eliminate—the signaling concern. Adaptive Biotechnologies insider sale report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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