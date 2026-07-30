Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.5530, with a volume of 512775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $3,271,795.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,816.92. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 411,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock worth $27,828,563. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Key Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raises target and reiterates Buy: BTIG Research increased its price target from $24 to $25 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

BTIG Research increased its price target from $24 to $25 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue exceeded expectations: Adaptive Biotechnologies reported $71.55 million in revenue, above the $65.44 million consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. The company also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share versus the $0.13 expected loss, improving from a $0.17 loss a year earlier. Zacks second-quarter earnings report

Adaptive Biotechnologies reported $71.55 million in revenue, above the $65.44 million consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. The company also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share versus the $0.13 expected loss, improving from a $0.17 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive: The company has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 99% of outstanding shares, indicating substantial professional-investor participation.

The company has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 99% of outstanding shares, indicating substantial professional-investor participation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call details are being reviewed: The Q2 2026 conference call transcript may provide additional information on commercial momentum, partnerships and the outlook for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing business. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The Q2 2026 conference call transcript may provide additional information on commercial momentum, partnerships and the outlook for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing business. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Adaptive Biotechnologies remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and negative return on equity. One earnings summary cited a $0.25 per-share GAAP loss, highlighting the difference between adjusted and GAAP results. Adaptive Biotechnologies second-quarter financial results

Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Adaptive Biotechnologies remains unprofitable, with a reported negative net margin and negative return on equity. One earnings summary cited a $0.25 per-share GAAP loss, highlighting the difference between adjusted and GAAP results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Harlan Robins sold 492,400 shares worth approximately $10.8 million, reducing his position by 37.75%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens—but does not eliminate—the signaling concern. Adaptive Biotechnologies insider sale report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company's stock worth $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,181 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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