Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 9.3% - Here's What Happened

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.6650. 994,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,938,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 39,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $695,070.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,388,835.66. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $270,896.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,122.46. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 535,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,708 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 305.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 321,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $4,541,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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