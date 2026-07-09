Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 8.4% - Should You Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.86. 857,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,268,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Get ADPT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $8,501,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,019,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,442,672.58. The trade was a 27.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $3,271,795.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,816.92. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,352,587. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adaptive Biotechnologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adaptive Biotechnologies wasn't on the list.

While Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here