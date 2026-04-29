ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $19.9870 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

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ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 123,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,870. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc sold 2,634,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $8,641,179.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,666,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,877.68. This represents a 17.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,880,415 shares of company stock worth $19,641,067. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 411.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,905 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics' portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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