Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $376.2420 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 560.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Barclays increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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