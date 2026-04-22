Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $16,662.58 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) EVP Cliff Donald Blessing sold 178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $16,662.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,450.63. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cliff Donald Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cliff Donald Blessing sold 177 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $18,648.72.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Cliff Donald Blessing sold 350 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $37,499.00.

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Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,928. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 212,192 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 137,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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