Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.74 and last traded at $90.88, with a volume of 68099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $46,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,628.80. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 379 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $39,931.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,167.28. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,785,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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