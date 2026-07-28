Adecco (AHEXY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $6.8499 billion for the quarter.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Adecco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adecco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Adecco has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AHEXY. Citigroup cut shares of Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

Further Reading

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