Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Up 9.2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.3740.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco has an average rating of "Hold".

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Adecco Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco SA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

Further Reading

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