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Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Up 9.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Adecco logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adecco shares rose 9.2% on Thursday, trading as high as $13.51, though volume was sharply below average at just 425 shares versus a typical 23,683.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with several recent downgrades offset by one upgrade; overall, MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold" for the stock.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $0.29 EPS versus the $0.27 consensus and revenue of $6.62 billion versus $6.55 billion expected.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adecco.

Shares of Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.3740.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Adecco

Adecco Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco SA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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