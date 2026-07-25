Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecco from a "cautious" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Adecco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Adecco Price Performance

Adecco stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Adecco has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecco will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world's largest staffing firms.

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