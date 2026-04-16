Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.7340, with a volume of 527815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut Adeia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Adeia in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Adeia from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adeia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Trading Up 3.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Adeia had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Adeia's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Adeia by 245.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Adeia by 436.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 714.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company's stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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