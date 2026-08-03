Adeia Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Adeia NASDAQ: ADEA reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $96.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $56.4 million, producing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59%. The intellectual-property licensing company said results were in line with its expectations and reiterated full-year revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million.

President and CEO Paul Davis said the company generated $54.6 million in operating cash flow during the quarter and ended the period with $137.1 million in cash equivalents and marketable securities. Adeia closed six licensing agreements and added a record 12 new customers during the quarter, according to the company.

Get Adeia alerts: Sign Up

Licensing Activity Spans Media and E-Commerce

Adeia highlighted a multiyear renewal with Google for access to its media portfolio. Davis said Google has been a customer for about 15 years and that the agreement reflects the continuing relevance of Adeia’s technology for pay-TV and virtual multichannel video programming distributor services, including YouTube TV.

The company also cited its prior agreement with Disney, which includes Hulu + Live TV, as evidence of its position with major virtual MVPD platforms.

In e-commerce, Adeia signed a multiyear agreement with patent-risk solutions provider RPX. The arrangement includes 10 participating member companies and provides term licenses to Adeia’s media portfolio of about 10,900 patent assets. Davis said the agreement was driven by e-commerce technologies including intelligent search, virtual shopping experiences and consumer engagement across connected platforms.

Other second-quarter agreements included a new multiyear license with L’Oréal, a license with a streaming documentary programming provider, and renewals with a European pay-TV provider and a Japanese consumer-electronics manufacturer.

Davis said the company’s renewal rate exceeds 90%. Non-pay-TV recurring revenue grew 54% year over year in the second quarter and is now nearly twice the size of pay-TV recurring revenue, he said. Adeia identified over-the-top video, e-commerce, consumer electronics and social media as contributors to that growth.

Semiconductor Target Raised to $200 Million

Adeia raised its long-term annual revenue objective to $600 million from $500 million. The company maintained its long-term media revenue objective of $400 million annually, while doubling its long-term semiconductor opportunity estimate to $200 million from $100 million.

Davis said the higher semiconductor target reflects broader and faster adoption of hybrid bonding, a technology used in advanced chip architectures. He said Apple, Intel and Broadcom have products ramping into production using hybrid bonding, while AMD had previously begun shipping hybrid-bonded logic devices in 2022.

The company also sees opportunities in high-bandwidth memory and NAND flash. Davis said Adeia believes hybrid bonding will be required in HBM products with 20 or more layers, potentially sooner, and said NAND manufacturers may need the technology as layer counts approach 400.

During the question-and-answer session, Davis said the company generally views its long-term targets through an approximately five-year planning horizon. He said the semiconductor opportunity includes both logic and memory markets, including NAND and HBM.

CFO Keith Jones said semiconductor revenue totaled approximately $14.8 million in the second quarter and about $48 million year to date. That compares with approximately $26 million in semiconductor revenue for all of the prior year, he said.

Expenses, Debt Reduction and Capital Returns

On a non-GAAP basis, Adeia’s second-quarter operating expenses were $40.2 million, down $2.7 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter. Jones attributed the decline primarily to lower litigation and personnel-related costs. Litigation expense was $5.3 million, down 11% sequentially, largely because spending related to AMD declined after litigation was resolved in the prior quarter, partially offset by new litigation matters.

Interest expense was $8 million, down $511,000 from the prior quarter due to debt repayments and lower variable interest rates. Adeia’s current effective interest rate, including amortization of debt issuance costs, was 7.1%, Jones said.

Adeia made $6.1 million in principal debt payments and ended the quarter with a term loan balance of $392.6 million.

The company repurchased about 353,000 shares for $10 million, leaving $140 million available under its repurchase program.

Adeia paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share and said its board approved another $0.05-per-share dividend payable Sept. 14 to shareholders of record Aug. 24.

The company completed six tuck-in portfolio acquisitions for $9.5 million, primarily focused on e-commerce, OTT and imaging.

Adeia’s patent portfolio rose about 4% sequentially to more than 14,250 patent assets. Davis said the company has added almost 5,000 patent assets since its separation from Xperi, with most of that growth generated organically.

Guidance and Litigation Update

For 2026, Adeia continues to expect operating expenses of $184 million to $192 million, interest expense of $34 million to $36 million, other income of $5.5 million to $6.5 million, an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 55%, and a non-GAAP tax rate of 21%. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $2 million.

Jones said the company still expects roughly $150 million in operating cash flow for the full year, with a relatively modest third quarter followed by a stronger fourth quarter. Adeia expects to end 2026 with about $100 million in cash, he added.

Davis said Adeia’s pipeline remains robust across media and semiconductor opportunities, though the timing of license agreements and litigation resolutions can affect near-term results. The company recently filed patent infringement claims against Fubo after failing to reach acceptable terms for a new license agreement. Davis said the litigation is separate from Adeia’s agreement with Disney and does not affect that relationship.

The company also said its board expects to name a successor to Davis by the fourth quarter, following an ongoing CEO search supported by a nationally recognized search firm.

About Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adeia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adeia wasn't on the list.

While Adeia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here