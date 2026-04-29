Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Adidas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.31%.

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Adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.71. 21,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,391. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Adidas has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $126.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Adidas from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.02 price objective on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adidas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.02.

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Adidas Company Profile

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

Further Reading

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