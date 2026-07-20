Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Adient from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.11.

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Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Adient has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Adient had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $499,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,518,221.06. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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