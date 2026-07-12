Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $499,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,684,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,809,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,904 shares of the company's stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adient by 17.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,293,353 shares of the company's stock worth $46,349,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adient by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848,690 shares of the company's stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 210,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 445,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 758,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,088. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Adient has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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