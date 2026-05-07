ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $7.53. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $8.1750, with a volume of 6,216,141 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.33.

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Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,038,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA expands ASCENIV label to include pediatric patients (age 2+), enlarging the treatable market and supporting ASCENIV’s growth potential. Read More.

FDA expands ASCENIV label to include pediatric patients (age 2+), enlarging the treatable market and supporting ASCENIV’s growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 showed strong cash generation and margin expansion (Adjusted EBITDA growth, $58M cash from ops, ASCENIV revenue +28% YoY) — fundamentals that can support the business despite near-term headwinds. Read More.

Q1 showed strong cash generation and margin expansion (Adjusted EBITDA growth, $58M cash from ops, ASCENIV revenue +28% YoY) — fundamentals that can support the business despite near-term headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $24 to $20 but kept an “outperform” rating — a vote of analyst confidence that still implies upside over current levels. Read More.

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $24 to $20 but kept an “outperform” rating — a vote of analyst confidence that still implies upside over current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ADMA cut FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $530M–$560M (vs. consensus ≈ $625.6M) and withdrew longer‑term guidance — the primary catalyst for the selloff as management reduced near‑term expectations. Read More.

ADMA cut FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $530M–$560M (vs. consensus ≈ $625.6M) and withdrew longer‑term guidance — the primary catalyst for the selloff as management reduced near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue missed estimates ($114.5M reported vs. ~$140M expected); while EPS met consensus ($0.19), the top‑line shortfall and mix (BIVIGAM down, ASCENIV up) fed concerns about demand dynamics. Read More.

Q1 revenue missed estimates ($114.5M reported vs. ~$140M expected); while EPS met consensus ($0.19), the top‑line shortfall and mix (BIVIGAM down, ASCENIV up) fed concerns about demand dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have opened investigations into ADMA (Kehoe, Block & Leviton, Rosen, BFA), citing the stock plunge and alleged misleading disclosures — legal risk increases uncertainty and can pressure the stock. Read More.

Multiple law firms have opened investigations into ADMA (Kehoe, Block & Leviton, Rosen, BFA), citing the stock plunge and alleged misleading disclosures — legal risk increases uncertainty and can pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller/channel‑stuffing scrutiny and related headlines amplified investor concerns about the sustainability of reported revenue, increasing selling pressure. Read More.

Short‑seller/channel‑stuffing scrutiny and related headlines amplified investor concerns about the sustainability of reported revenue, increasing selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media reports documenting a >20% intraday share slump and attendant recovery‑requests to law firms highlight the immediate market reaction and heightened volatility. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 373.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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