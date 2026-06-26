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ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
ADMA Biologics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ADMA Biologics shares moved above their 50-day moving average during Thursday’s session, trading as high as $9.04 before last changing hands at $8.72. The stock’s 50-day average was $8.96, and volume topped 3.58 million shares.
  • Legal pressure is building, with multiple class-action and securities-fraud notices circulating and encouraging investors to seek lead-plaintiff status by an August 10 deadline. Some notices allege possible misstatements about revenue and internal controls, raising uncertainty around future liability.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent actions ranging from a downgrade to “strong sell” to an “outperform” target of $21 from Raymond James. Overall, MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
  • Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.04. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3,583,362 shares trading hands.

Key ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: ADMA faces mounting class-action and securities-fraud litigation, with multiple firms urging affected shareholders to pursue lead-plaintiff status before the August 10 deadline. Bragar Eagel & Squire class action announcement
  • Negative Sentiment: Some legal notices allege possible misstatements about revenues and internal controls, which could increase uncertainty around ADMA Biologics’ reporting quality and future liability. Kessler Topaz investor alert
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data was updated, but the report showed zero shares outstanding, so it does not appear to provide a meaningful trading signal.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,480,000 after buying an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,551,000 after buying an additional 1,886,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 3,383,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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