Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns "Market Perform" Rating from Citizens Jmp

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $250.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $297.69.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.13. Adobe has a one year low of $218.09 and a one year high of $416.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after purchasing an additional 414,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,792,275 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,651,066,000 after purchasing an additional 563,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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