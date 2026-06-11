Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $224.01 and last traded at $223.3580, with a volume of 1703110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is set to report after the close, with consensus calling for about $5.81-$5.82 in EPS and roughly $6.45 billion in revenue, so the market is focused on whether results can beat lowered expectations and stabilize sentiment. Article Title

Adobe is set to report after the close, with consensus calling for about $5.81-$5.82 in EPS and roughly $6.45 billion in revenue, so the market is focused on whether results can beat lowered expectations and stabilize sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a large post-earnings move, showing that investors expect a meaningful reaction either way after the results. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a large post-earnings move, showing that investors expect a meaningful reaction either way after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Adobe as a “make-or-break” AI story, with investors wanting proof that products like Firefly and GenStudio are translating into sustained growth rather than just hype. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame Adobe as a “make-or-break” AI story, with investors wanting proof that products like Firefly and GenStudio are translating into sustained growth rather than just hype. Negative Sentiment: Adobe shares have been sliding toward a 52-week low and are down sharply year to date, reflecting investor skepticism about the company’s growth outlook and valuation. Article Title

Adobe shares have been sliding toward a 52-week low and are down sharply year to date, reflecting investor skepticism about the company’s growth outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting macro pressure, rising GenAI competition, and doubts about whether Adobe’s AI initiatives are enough to protect its growth rate, which is weighing on the stock. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are highlighting macro pressure, rising GenAI competition, and doubts about whether Adobe’s AI initiatives are enough to protect its growth rate, which is weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some market watchers are also discussing leadership change and skepticism around Adobe’s long-term AI strategy, adding to the uncertainty ahead of earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,949 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 121.6% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 18.3% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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