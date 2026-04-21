Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buyback $25.00 billion in Shares

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $247.18. 5,724,173 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,161. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.
Read Our Latest Report on Adobe
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new $25 billion stock repurchase authorization through April 30, 2030 — a strong signal of confidence in cash flow and a direct shareholder-return action that typically supports the share price. Adobe Announces New $25 Billion Stock Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Launched Adobe CX Enterprise, an agentic AI suite for large customers (with partner integrations across Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA and others) — expands Adobe’s TAM into enterprise CX, marketing automation and sales orchestration and positions it to monetize AI across the customer lifecycle. Adobe CX Enterprise Pushes AI Agents Deeper Into Customer Experience Budgets
- Neutral Sentiment: Adobe says it will pursue outcome-based pricing for parts of its new AI product suite — could improve alignment with large enterprise buyers but introduces revenue model uncertainty until deal flow is visible. Adobe Plans Outcome-Based Pricing for New AI Product Suite
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple partner wins and integrations (IBM, Comcast/Xfinity, Adswerve awards, Speechmatics transcription integration) strengthen go-to-market and product stickiness but are incremental until reflected in revenue. Adswerve Named 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Emerging Partner Adobe and Speechmatics Deliver On-Device Speech Recognition
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism about agentic AI disrupting Adobe’s traditional creative software demand remains — the stock has been under pressure this year as the market weighs potential share-loss to autonomous tools and startups. Adobe announces $25 billion stock buyback amid AI disruption fears
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and cautious notes (some price-target trims reported recently) cap upside until subscription/AI monetization and deal economics from the new products are proven. Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Adobe Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive intensity from AI startups and other large platforms is real — Adobe needs to translate technology and partnerships into enterprise bookings to offset that risk. Adobe launches AI suite for corporate clients as competition heats up
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.
About Adobe Get Free Report
)
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.
While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio. Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.