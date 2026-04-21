Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buyback $25.00 billion in Shares

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $247.18. 5,724,173 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,161. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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